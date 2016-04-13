Carrasco shines vs Rays

Carlos Carrasco pitched eight efficient innings, Jason Kipnis hit his first homer and the Cleveland Indians beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Carrasco (1-0) came within one strike of a no-hitter here last July and held Tampa Bay to just a single and a walk through the first seven innings in this one. He allowed a run on three hits in the eighth inning and finished with eight strikeouts and just 93 pitches.

Drew Smyly (0-2) tied a career high with 11 strikeouts in seven innings for the Rays. The left-hander gave up three runs on three hits, all in the fourth inning.

Cody Allen pitched the ninth for his second save.

Kipnis homered off Erasmo Ramirez in the eighth.

After Carrasco and Smyly went perfect through three innings, the Indians broke through in the fourth.

Rajai Davis led off the inning with a double and Kipnis followed with a single. Davis scored the first run on a ground ball, and the Indians added runs with a double by Mike Napoli, Carlos Santana's sacrifice fly and a throwing error by third baseman Evan Longoria.

Curt Casali drove in Tampa Bay's run with a double, but the Rays' streak of 21 straight games with at least one home run ended.

CARRASCO'S 5K STREAK REACHES 20

Four straight strikeouts over the third and fourth innings gave Carrasco five for the game, marking his 20th straight start of five or more strikeouts. Hall of Famer Bob Feller is the only Indians pitcher with a longer streak, having done it in 28 straight starts in 1945 and 1946.