Cavs close out regular season, look ahead to Round 1

LeBron James wore a black blazer and watched from the bench and all the starters for Cleveland and Detroit rested for their first-round playoff matchup as Jodie Meeks scored 20 to lead the Pistons to a 112-110 overtime win against the Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

James rushed onto the court to celebrate when Jordan McRae's 3-pointer tied it 103-all and forced OT. But Meeks, who played just 17 minutes all season because of a foot injury, scored four in the extra session.

McRae scored 36 and had a chance to tie it in the final second, but missed two free throws after being fouled on a 3-pointer.

Cleveland center Tristan Thompson started but committed a foul after the jump ball and was replaced after 4 seconds to extend his consecutive games played streak to 370 - a franchise record and the league's longest current run.

The Cavs will play Game 1 on Sunday.