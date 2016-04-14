Police chase ends in crash, sends 4 to hospital

A police chase ended with a crash at East 36th and Euclid Avenue and sent four people to the hospital Thursday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said they tried to pull over a minivan with no front license plate and a broken out back window at West 44th and Clark Avenue.

"In the metro area, a lot of vehicles we stop or attempt to stop get off the interstate system or get onto the interstate so it's not uncommon for troopers to be down here on the city streets," said Lt. Travis Hughes. "We will review the pursuit, we'll review our policy to make sure everything was or was not within our policy."

The chase took them on I-90 eastbound and ended after the minivan failed to stop at a red light and collided with a Dodge Durango at East 36th.

"As for the pursuit itself, it was short-lived. It was approximately six minutes long," said Lt. Hughes.

The three passengers of the Durango and the driver of the minivan were taken to the hospital. There are injuries are non-life-threatening, according to OSHP.

Euclid eastbound at East 36th was closed off for a few hours. It reopened shortly after 6 a.m.

OSHP said the van was most likely stolen and the driver is possibly a juvenile.

There are reports a passenger jumped out and ran after the crash. That part of the investigation is ongoing.

