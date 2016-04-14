Minivan crashes into Rite-Aid on Cleveland's west side

A minivan crashed into a Rite-Aid on Cleveland's west side Thursday morning.

The driver got away with the ATM in the latest smash and grab in the city.

The smash happened at the Rite-Aid on Clark and Fulton Avenues around 5 a.m.

ATMs weigh about 150 to 200 pounds. Smash and grabs have been a hot crime in northeast Ohio.

Wednesday, someone smashed into a 7-Eleven in Parma on Brookpark Road. The suspect got away with the ATM.

The clerk was in the business at the time. No one was hurt.

Other smash and grabs in the area:

March 15 - T-Mobile at 7617 Mentor Avenue in Mentor, phones stolen



March 21 - Rite Aid at 14610 Harvard in Cleveland, ATM stolen



March 29 - T & J Beverage on E. 130th and Forest, ATM stolen



APRIL 1 - Walgreens on W. 130th and Bellaire, attempted to take ATM



APRIL 7-- Neighbors Choice on 525 E. 185th in Cleveland, ATM stolen

Anyone with information on either of these crimes should contact police.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.