Cavs 101: Slogan, Schedule, Watch Parties, Fan Fest, etc.

Are you all in Cleveland?

The Cavaliers begin the playoffs Sunday against the Detroit Pistons at Quicken Loans Arena.

The team released its new slogan Thursday, All In 216. It takes 16 games to win the NBA Championship.

Playoff schedule

The team plans to paint the town Wine & Gold for the championship run.

A massive #ALLin216 playoff banner will be displayed around the building. Some local businesses and bars will also hang signage.

Fan Photos

Local bars and restaurants will serve as Official Cavs Watch Party sites. Fans do not need a ticket for the Cavs Fan Fests or the Watch Parties, located outside The Q on E. 6th Street and Gateway Plaza.

Cavs Watch Parties

The Cavs Fan Fest fun begins two hours before tipoff. Fans of ALL ages can enjoy interactive games, food and entertainment at the FREE event. Once the game begins, catch the action on two giant video screens located on the Gateway Plaza.

The official hashtag for the playoffs is #ALLin216

