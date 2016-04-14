Cavaliers release schedule for 1st round playoffs

The #1 Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the #8 Detroit Pistons in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The game will be Sunday at the Quicken Loans Arena at 3:30 p.m.

Game 1: Sunday, April 17 (HOME) - 3:30 PM on ABC

Game 2: Wednesday, April 20 (HOME) - 8:00 PM on FOX Sports Ohio, TNT

Game 3: Friday, April 22 (AWAY) - 7:00 PM on FOX Sports Ohio, ESPN

Game 4: Sunday, April 24 (AWAY) - 8:30 PM on FOX Sports Ohio, TNT

Game 5: * Tuesday, April 26 (HOME) - TBD

Game 6: * Thursday, April 28 (AWAY) - TBD

Game 7: * Saturday, April 30 (HOME) - TBD

Cavaliers will update full playoff schedule as the games progress.

