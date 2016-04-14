Firefighters and police are investigating a body found on Edgewater beach Thursday.

The call came in at approximately 8:49 a.m. Thursday.

A couple walking along the beach spotted the body in the water 100 feet out. They called police. The body had washed ashore by the time emergency crews arrived.

We do know the victim is a man, but no cause of death or identity has been determined.

