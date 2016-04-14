Texting could soon be allowed in movie theaters - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

We are all familiar with the movie theater commercials before the film starts that tell us to turn off our phone. 

But, soon one theater chain could be changing the rules on that. According to an article in Variety AMC Entertainment's CEO, Adam Aron, is open to allowing texting in some theaters.

Aron took to Twitter to clarify exactly what this could mean for patrons.

In March AMC became the country's No. 1 movie theater chain when it acquired Carmike Cinemas. 

