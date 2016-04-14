Texting could soon be allowed in movie theaters

We are all familiar with the movie theater commercials before the film starts that tell us to turn off our phone.

But, soon one theater chain could be changing the rules on that. According to an article in Variety AMC Entertainment's CEO, Adam Aron, is open to allowing texting in some theaters.

Aron took to Twitter to clarify exactly what this could mean for patrons.

Press reported we considering a test allowing texts in a VERY FEW screens. We know vast majority of audience wants no texting (1 of 2) — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) April 14, 2016

IF ever, we ONLY would pursue in a way we'd be TOTALLY confident ALL our guests will fully enjoy movie going experience at AMC (2 of 2) — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) April 14, 2016

In March AMC became the country's No. 1 movie theater chain when it acquired Carmike Cinemas.

