Westlake HS student airlifted to hospital after school fight

An 18-year-old student at Westlake High School has been charged with a felony following a school fight.

The fight broke out in the boys restroom Tuesday between a 17-year-old junior and an 18-year-old sophomore, according to police. The 17-year-old student is in the hospital with very serious head injuries.

He was found by school staff and appeared lethargic. He was seen by a school nurse who recommended the student undergo a medical evaluation.

A family member picked up the student and transported him to Fairview Hospital. He was later airlifted to MetroHealth Medical Center, said police.

The suspect Deandrew Smith of Westlake turned himself in Wednesday. He was charged with felonious assault. His bond was set at $5,000 and a no-contact order was issued. He posted bond and was released.

His next hearing is Tuesday, April 19 in the Rocky River Municipal Court.

Deandrew Smith's attorney, Timothy A. Spurrier of the W.H. Hunt Legal Group, LLC, released the following statement on behald of his client:

We are presently cooperating with the ongoing investigation into an incident which took place Tuesday afternoon at Westlake High School. The facts and circumstances which led to and ultimately culminated with this incident are still coming to light. Any further comment at this time would only serve to jeopardize an investigation which is still in the early stages.

We are confident that once these facts are more fully developed, Deandrew will be cleared of any wrongdoing.

The case will be submitted to the grand jury for review.

In the days following the fight, several rumors surfaced regarding a threat against the school, according to a statement from Westlake High School.

Then on Thursday a bullet was found in the high school parking lot. An investigation revealed there was no connection to the school altercation.

However, additional rumors surfaced regarding threats against the school. Nothing credible has been found.

Thursday, Westlake High School released the following statement concerning the incident:

On Tuesday, two students were involved in an altercation that resulted in one student being sent to the hospital with serious injuries. In the days following that incident, several rumors began to surface regarding a threat against the school. Those rumors were thoroughly investigated by our high school administrators, School Resource Officers and Westlake Police Officers and it was determined there was no credible or specific threat to our schools or students.

Following the altercation, our high school administrators were deliberately misled by students who witnessed the incident. The high school administration did not learn the extent and seriousness of the incident until later in the day. Based on the information the school had at the time, the school nurse recommended the student undergo a medical evaluation. A family member picked the student up from the high school and transported him to a local hospital.

Earlier today, a bullet was found in the high school parking lot. Westlake Police investigated the incident and determined it was unrelated to Tuesday's incident. That finding led to additional rumors this morning regarding similar threats against the school. Again, school administrators, School Resource Officers and Westlake Police Officers thoroughly investigated these rumors and again found them to be not credible.

Disciplinary actions will be taken against any students involved in this incident. The Westlake City School District takes this matter seriously.

There is an increased police presence on campus, and there will continue to be a police presence on Friday. The school district will continue to work closely with the Westlake Police Department, as this continues to be a police matter.

The district will not be commenting on individual students.

