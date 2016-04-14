Does Julian Hernandez really look like photo?

Police say Julian Hernandez was taken from his mother 13 years ago by his father. (Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

The sentencing of Bobby Hernandez determined his time behind bars. But many other questions remain unanswered.

One that interested us is the photo that had been circulated of his son Julian ever since 2002 as his mother searched for him. This is Julian at that time, this is what a scientific analysis said he could look like today. It looks nothing like the young man.

Julian was in the courtroom before the sentencing on Wednesday. I scanned the audience wondering if he was there, never thought it was him. His hair was darker, his features more manly, less teen looking. The smile was another thing that misled me. He was speaking in what was a very stressful situation, so his nervousness was apparent and understandable.

That was the only chance we got to see him, the judge ordered no pictures be taken of him. As soon as he asked that his father not go to prison he was ushered out of the courtroom. He watched the rest of the sentencing on a TV monitor elsewhere in the building.

He's headed off to college in the fall. Best of luck to him.

