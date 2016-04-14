Tobacco sales now prohibited to people under 21

Want to buy some smokes? If you’re under 21 you can’t in Cleveland starting Thursday. Cleveland city council passed a resolution in December 2015 raising the minimum age from 18 to 21.

Anyone looking younger than 30 has to be asked for ID.

The new Tobacco 21 law states that no individual may give, sell, or otherwise distribute cigarettes, other tobacco products, alternative nicotine products, or papers used to roll cigarettes to anyone under the age of 21.

Nearly all adult smokers began smoking by the age of eighteen and almost no one starts smoking after twenty-one.

Penalties for a violation are a fourth degree misdemeanor with a penalty of 30 days imprisonment and/or a $250 fine. A subsequent violation will be classified as a third degree misdemeanor carrying a penalty of 60 days imprisonment and/or a $500 fine.

