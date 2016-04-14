Send clean jokes in honor of International Moment of Laughter Day

Thursday is International Moment of Laughter.

The goal is to get people laughing.

Anchors Laura DeMaria and Q McCray asked for your clean jokes.

Good morning! Don't forget to send your clean jokes for our noon show. You can post them right here! We will pick a few to read live at noon — Laura DeMaria (@LauraDeMaria19) April 14, 2016

You've sent in some good ones.

Laughter is often said to be the best medicine.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.