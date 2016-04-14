Police: Orrville HS student admits sexual relationship with teacher

An Orrville high school teacher is under investigation for possible sexual contact with a student.

School officials were notified of a possible sexual relationship between an Orrville High School senior student and a teacher, police said.

School officials immediately investigated the allegation by speaking to a couple of high school students and a high school employee. Based on their investigation, school officials notified the Orrville Police Department.

A male Orrville High School senior student admitted to investigators to having a sexual relationship with the female teacher,police said.

The teacher did not speak with investigators. The Wayne County prosecutor's office is considering charges of sexual battery. Since charges have not been filed we have chosen not to identify the teacher.

