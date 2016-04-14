Neighbor sentenced for setting fire that killed 2 dogs

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Alison McCarty sentenced Justin Garrett, 29, of East Ford Avenue in Barberton, to ten years in prison for breaking into a neighbor's home and setting it on fire.

Two dogs died as a result of the fire. One of the dogs was the special needs pet of the homeowners daughter, who was born with Down Syndrome.

“I find no reason for mercy,” McCarty added as she imposed the 10- year sentence.

Raymond and Rae Johnston, the victims, spoke in court about their loss. "My family returned home to find our house with smoke coming out of the windows. My husband ran inside to try to save the dogs, and as he carried the first one out, we could see she didn’t make it," said Rae.

Garrett plead guilty last month to aggravated arson, burglary, injuring animals, and prohibitions concerning companion animals.

Prosecutors say Garret set the fire last Christmas. When police and firefighters arrived, they found him walking in the backyard carrying a large flat screen tv. Officers found other items reported missing from the neighbor's home inside Garrett's house once they searched it.

As part of his sentence, Garrett must also register as an Arson Offender for the rest of his life.

