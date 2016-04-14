CBS Poll: Trump holds lead, but margin decreases

The Republican National Convention is in July at Quicken Loans Arena.

So who will be the nominee?

Plenty of questions surround the remaining three candidates in the Republican race for the president.

According to a CBS News poll released Thursday, Donald Trump holds a double digit lead of 13 points over the remaining two candidates for the Republican nomination, although his lead is smaller than it was last month of 20 points.

Forty-two percent of Republican primary voters nationally would like to see Donald Trump as the Republican Party's nominee, while 29 percent support Ted Cruz, and 18 percent back Ohio Gov. John Kasich.

If none of the Republican candidates receive a majority of their party’s delegates by the Republican nominating convention in July, it’s possible that a candidate who has not received the most delegates could become the Republican nominee. If that happens, 63% of Republican primary voters think it would be bad for the Republican Party, including 80% of Trump supporters and half of those supporting either Ted Cruz or John Kasich.

Cuyahoga County GOP leader talks contested convention

