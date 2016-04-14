Medical marijuana proposal closer to appearing on November ballot

The Ohio Ballot Board has certified the proposed constitutional amendment known as the “Medicinal Cannabis and Industrial Hemp Amendment” as a single ballot issue.

All that's needed now is for petitioners to collect 305,591 signatures or 10% of the total vote cast for governor in 2014, in order to get the issue on the ballot.

In addition to the getting the signatures needed, petitioners must also have collected signatures from at least 44 of Ohio’s 88 counties, and within each of those counties, collect enough signatures equal to five percent of the total vote cast for governor in the most recent gubernatorial election, 2014.

The signatures must be submitted by July 6.

