Suspect caught in bomb threat/bank robbery

An Ashtabula Township bank was evacuated Thursday after a bank robber said he had a bomb.

It happened at the Key Bank on State Road around 9 a.m.

The sheriff says the suspect, a tall, thin white male, walked in the bank with a box in his hand. He approached a teller, said he had a bomb and demanded money.

After getting an unknown amount of cash, he left the box and fled on foot.

The bank was evacuated and the Lake County Sheriff's bomb squad was called out.

The bomb squad determined it was not an explosive.

The suspect was picked up around 3: 30 p.m. He is currently in custody.

Charges are pending.

