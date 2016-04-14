Bieber, Cavs conflict

The folks over at Quicken Loans Arena are dealing with a bit of a playoff conflict in Cleveland between the Cavs and Justin Bieber.

The 'Biebs' concert is set for April 26 at the Q. But if the Cavs and Pistons make it to game 5 that's also set for the same day and the same location.

The Cavs tell Cleveland 19 that, 'we are working on contingencies with the tour's management for new date options, if needed, and should have an update on that soon'.

