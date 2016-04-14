Baby, no: Cavs playoffs could bump Bieber show in Cleveland

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer
CLEVELAND (AP) - LeBron James and the Cavs may have a conflict with the Biebs.
If Cleveland's opening-round NBA playoff series against Detroit goes to five games, the April 26 game would bump a show planned by pop singer Justin Bieber at Quicken Loans Arena.
A sweep by the top-seeded Cavaliers over the eighth-seeded Pistons in the best-of-7 series would avoid any potential problem. However, Detroit beat Cleveland twice during the regular season so winning a game would be no surprise.
The Cavs are working with tour organizers on a contingency plan with new dates for the Bieber show in case the events overlap. Cleveland is one stop on Bieber's Purpose World Tour.
A big sports fan, Bieber attended James' first game back in Cleveland in 2014 after he re-signed with the Cavaliers following four years in Miami.
Cleveland will host Detroit in Game 1 of the series on Sunday.
