Paralyzed patient's progress gives hope for future

After becoming the first patient ever to move a paralyzed hand by using his own thoughts, an Ohio man is making headlines again.

The progress he is making is even surprising the research team working with him. It's incredible not just for them, but also means new hope in the near future for anyone else who sufferers paralysis.

Ian Burkhart loves his guitar video game and looks almost like your average college student when he's at it. Really, what he's doing is incredible.

A diving accident in 2010 left him paralyzed from the neck down. A big smile comes across his face when he talks about the progress he's making.

"Now, it's just something that's so fluid it's just kind of like it was before I had my injury, where I just think about what I want to do and now I can do it," Burkhart said.

He made huge news in 2014 -- the first paralyzed patient to use his own thoughts to move his hand.

He's gone from just picking up a spoon back then to doing so many routine things now, with a sleeve helping him do it. It works through a connection to a computer chip and a movement algorithm Ian controls with his brain.

It was developed by the company Batelle. Neurosurgeon Dr. Ali Rezai of Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center was with him from the beginning.

"His level of function has improved significantly so that he is able to have more use of his fingers and hands to do functional tasks, which has not been demonstrated before," Dr. Rezai said.

In 2014, Dr. Rezai implanted the computer chip in Ian's brain. Wires from it come out of his head and connect to the sleeve, where it's interpreted what movement he wants, and the sleeve moves his arm in accordance.

Each time Ian goes back to Ohio State to meet with physicians and engineers they come up with more moves for him, more progress.

"This is possible, you can take someone, a human being who is paralyzed and give them the ability to use that paralyzed limb again in a functional way," said Nick Annetta, who works for Batelle.

That makes everyone involved quite optimistic of what it might mean for others down the road, especially Ian, "I always knew maybe someday something would happen, but now I know for sure that something actually is happening."

Researchers have two more patients to take part in the study, with plans to develop the technology even further. They're also thinking about what it can mean for stroke victims.

The whole story is in the most recent journal Nature.

