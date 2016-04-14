Teen hit by suspected drunken driver in SUV in high school parking lot

Just after school ended at Fairview High School, a car struck a student right outside of the gym.

"I was just walking in front of her and she was behind me, I heard a noise it was a big thump and I just turned around, and I was like whoa, and all I see is this girl screaming and blood everywhere under this huge car," said 14-year-old Sean Jenkins.

"There was just small amount of blood on the sidewalk, caution tape, cops everywhere and ambulances leaving. It was a mess," said Julie Radca, 16.

Jenkins says the victim was underneath the car and seemed like she couldn't breathe. But she was conscious. He says teachers dragged her out. That's when he noticed the driver.

"He had one hand on the wheel and he just looked down. The girl was right next to him and he was like, 'are you okay?' He didn't get out of the car," Jenkins said.

Julia Radca is friends with the victim, who is a senior.

"I was like, oh my gosh, this is not happening, is she okay?" She said.

Students and friends are shocked to hear the driver, a 60-year-old Fairview Park resident, was allegedly drunk.

Police said the driver showed signs of alcohol use, was given a breathalyzer and showed a blood-alcohol content of .177.

"I think it's disgusting and it's even more disgusting that it happened at a school, a place of learning that should be a safe environment," Radca said.

She hopes her friend isn't badly hurt. She's just a couple of months away from graduating.

"I just really hope she'll be okay and I send my best wishes out to her and her family," she said.

Police have not released the victim or the driver's names.

They say criminal charges will likely be pressed against the driver on Friday.

