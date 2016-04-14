Westlake student charged with beating of fellow student, already facing kidnapping, rape charges

An 18-year-old student at Westlake High School has been charged with a felony following a school fight.

An 18-year-old student at Westlake High School has been charged with a felony following a school fight.

Eighteen-year-old Deandrew Smith of Westlake, was charged with felonious assault after beating a fellow student so severely that the 17-year-old junior at Westlake High School is still hospitalized in serious condition at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Turns out that Smith was already facing rape and kidnapping charges that were filed against him in juvenile court.

There is video of the brutal beating that took place on Tuesday inside a bathroom at Westlake High School. That cellphone video was turned over to police, who are not releasing it right now.

"I've seen the video and everybody who is here who has seen it, their stomach is turned by what took place," said Captain Guy Turner of the Westlake Police Department.

Police say the victim, whose name was not released because he is a juvenile, was attacked by Smith while other students stood by and watched.

School officials did not call 9-1-1. A family member picked up the victim from school. He was taken to Fairview Hospital and later air lifted to MetroHealth Medical Center suffering from severe head injuries.

"Just the actual assault is just unbelievably vicious. It's obviously had very serious consequences, and they could have been much more serious," added Turner.

Westlake school officials released a statement about Smith still being in school despite the rape and kidnapping charges that were filed against him before the beating took place:

"Schools are legally required to provide an education to all resident students. This is a separate incident and clearly a police matter because the alleged offense did not occur on school property."

Smith is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on the kidnapping and rape charges on April 21.

Smith was able to post a $5,000 bond in the felonious assault case out of Westlake that will now be submitted to a grand jury.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.