Highway patrol teams up with turnpike to stop distracted drivers

Marked cruisers followed behind maintenance trucks, waiting for them to inform them of distracted drivers. (Source: WOIO)

One Ohio Highway Patrol post has teamed up with the Ohio Turnpike to patrol the highway with a squad of marked patrol cruisers and turnpike maintenance vehicles to deter people from texting and driving and catch those who do.

Troopers at the OHP Hiram post told Cleveland 19 they're the first in the state to team up with the turnpike like this. One trooper rides in the turnpike maintenance vehicle while a trooper in a marked vehicle follows behind. The trooper in the maintenance vehicle is on the lookout for anyone texting and driving or breaking any other laws. If he sees anything, he radios back to the trooper following.

Cleveland 19 rode along with Trooper Tony Stephens, who was following the maintenance truck.

He described what he sees in a typical distracted driver.

"I'm looking for vehicles drifting and anything like that," said Stephens. He said drivers who are distracted behind the wheel are far more likely to break other driving laws, which could put people on the road with them in danger.

"Unfortunately, the message is being conveyed, but unfortunately people continue to text and have other distractions in vehicles," said Lt Chad Bass.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol's Office of Planning and Data Analysis, almost 10 percent of fatal accidents on the turnpike last year had something to do with a driver being distracted, and the number of tickets that troopers issued for distracted driving violations nearly doubled from 2014 to 2015.

Troopers and officials from the turnpike want people to be aware texting and driving is illegal, especially as the summer construction season starts. The Ohio Turnpike plans its largest series of construction projects in 15 years, with plans to spend more than $140 million on improvements.

When Cleveland 19 rode along with the OHP, troops stopped and ticketed three drivers who were distracted behind the wheel. Each admitted they had been paying attention to something other than driving, and knew it was wrong.

Ohio is one of only six states where texting and driving is not a primary violation, meaning it's not enough for a police officer to pull a driver over and ticket him or her just because the driver is texting.

Drivers under 18 cannot use any "electronics wireless devices."

For more information, visit the government's website on distracted driving.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.