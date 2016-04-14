Northeast Ohio students receive a lesson in civics before RNC

A unique program is helping teens get a better grasp on the electoral process.

Almost 200 high school students from all over Northeast Ohio participated in "Your Vote Matters: The Republican National Convention and What It Means for Cleveland." The program was sponsored by the Cleveland Leadership Center and the the Cleveland 2016 Host Committee. The city has not hosted a convention since 1936.

"This convention really is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for anyone alive in Cleveland today and it's important for those students to realize that they need to understand what's happening and they need to be welcoming to all the visitors who will be here," said Marianne Crossley, President and CEO, Cleveland Leadership Center.

More than 50,000 people are expected to visit Cleveland this summer during the RNC. City leaders and police have been working to get the city prepared.

Students got a glimpse of the process as they toured the RNC Media Center and got briefed on safety and security.

"It was cool to hear them speak, especially the media. I'm interested in how the media is reacting to this presidential race, it's something that I'm very interested in," said student Joe Dernardo.

"I think it's great that they're getting us to figure out why our vote really matters and it's really gonna help me make my vote," said student Antonio Belmonte.

Students even put together a candidate's platform and then had the chance to register to vote.

"This is like a great opportunity for people my age to see that we are actually important to the voting process. A lot of people are young and don't have a lot of information and a lot of insight on how important it is to actually vote," said student De'Angelo Jackson.

The demand for this program is so great that The Cleveland Leadership Center and the Host committee are holding another one near the end of the month.

