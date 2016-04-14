Browns release 2016 schedule

The Cleveland Browns and the rest of the National Football League have released their schedule for the 2016 regular season.

The Browns open the season on the road at the Philadelphia Eagles before returning home for an early AFC North contest against the rival Baltimore Ravens.

Fifteen of Cleveland's 16 games will kick off at 1 p.m. ET. The lone exception is the Browns' Week 10 contest at Baltimore on NFL Network's Thursday Night Football.

Below is the entire regular season schedule:

Week 1: Sept. 11 - at Philadelphia Eagles - 1 p.m./CBS

Week 2: Sept. 18 - Baltimore Ravens - 1 p.m./CBS

Week 3: Sept. 25 - at Miami Dolphins - 1 p.m./CBS

Week 4: Oct. 2 - at Washington Redskins - 1 p.m./CBS

Week 5: Oct. 9 - New England Patriots - 1 p.m./CBS

Week 6: Oct. 16 - at Tennessee Titans - 1 p.m./CBS

Week 7: Oct. 23 - at Cincinnati Bengals - 1 p.m./CBS

Week 8: Oct. 30 - New York Jets - 1 p.m./CBS

Week 9: Nov. 6 - Dallas Cowboys - 1 p.m./FOX

Week 10: Nov. 10 - at Baltimore Ravens (Thursday) - 8:25 p.m./NFL Network

Week 11: Nov. 20 - Pittsburgh Steelers - 1 p.m./CBS

Week 12: Nov. 27 - New York Giants - 1 p.m./FOX

Week 13: BYE

Week 14: Dec. 11 - Cincinnati Bengals - 1 p.m./CBS

Week 15: Dec. 18 - at Buffalo Bills - 1 p.m./CBS

Week 16: Dec. 24 - San Diego Chargers (Saturday) - 1 p.m./CBS

Week 17: Jan. 1 - at Pittsburgh Steelers - 1 p.m./CBS

Game times are subject to change.

For more information, go to ClevelandBrowns.com.

