Girl Scout troops help foster kids in need

These bags will go to foster kids in need when they travel from home to home. (Source: WOIO)

Girl Scouts from Berea and Olmsted Falls are on a mission to make a difference.

"We want to help them because we don't want them to feel like trash with the garbage bags, so, we want to get them duffel bags," said Annalise Bennett.

More than 200 duffel bags were filled with items for foster kids so that the children won't have to use trash bags when they travel to be placed in another home.

The girl scouts collected blankets, stuffed animals, and craft supplies. Troops 70020 and 70325 worked the entire school year to collect the supplies with the help of local businesses.

"I don't feel like they should have to carry garbage bags. It's hard enough transferring into a new home, let alone having to carry your stuff in garbage bags," explained Bennett.

"It's traumatic to be removed from your parents," said Darrell Harris.

The group is dropping off their donations to The Department of Family & Children Services in Cleveland.

Senior manager Harris says their efforts will go a long way.

"Sometimes the children aren't even home at the time it happens, so what the girl scouts troop has done makes a tremendous difference," said Harris.

These kids are hoping their act of kindness becomes contagious, and that the foster kids will know there are other children who care.

"They're so brave, going through this and it's hard," explained Madelyn Williams.

The girl scouts doubled their original goal, but, that isn't stopping them from continuing to collect for their cause.

