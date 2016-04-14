Woman says she was fired over Facebook post

Johanna Hamrick says she was fired from her job over a Facebook post. (Source: WOIO)

Johanna Hamrick arrived at Olmsted Falls City Hall this morning for what she thought was going to be a meeting with Mayor Anne Marie Donigan.

Johanna is a secretary to several of the City's boards and commissions. She left about a half-hour later without a job.

She believes her firing has to do with her posting comments on social media that mention people she believes are friendly with Mayor Donnigan, saying "I made a comment on a Facebook post last night."

The Facebook posts are part of an increasingly nasty situation in Brookpark. There are several ties.

One is a contentious post from the wife of Jim Astorino, Brook Park Council President. Hamrick defended herself in a reply post, one in which she believes she was simply exercising free speech.

She also believes it had nothing to do with Olmsted Falls or her job, saying "The public interest of the city of Brook Park has nothing to do with anything else."

We asked Mayor Anne Marie Donnigan if it was politically motivated.

"Not at all," she replied. "Absolutely not."

Mayor Donnigan referred specific questions to HR Director Mark Alice Zacharasz, who was pretty nonspecific, saying "Things didn't work out, so we just ended it there."

As a probationary employee, a case may be hard for Johanna to prove, but she intends to try. This is an area of civil rights and free speech that is being redefined with every new technology that is invented, social media at the cutting edge.

Another Brook Park tie to the situation is that Brook Park Councilwoman Julie Anne Macormack left Olmsted Falls City Hall where she works part time shortly after Joanna arrived.

