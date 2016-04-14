Romona's Kids: Cleveland student finds release in poetry

A local fourth grader was the only Cleveland student to represent our city in New York for a poetry performance. We found this week’s Romona’s Kids on Cleveland’s east side.

Feliciana Thomas is one of 600 Cleveland School students in the America Scores program, that combines soccer with creative writing. She says it’s helping her get better grades.

“Before I started doing poetry, I always used to walk out of class, slam doors, stuff like that, have anger problems, but then when I got into poetry it was like taking my anger out and writing it down on a piece of paper,” said Feliciana. “I like creating stuff, I like using my mind to think of things.”

Feliciana says she loved the bright lights and the applause in New York when she performed with the winners from 13 other America Scores cities.

“The students are really excited to come to school every day and be part of something bigger and ultimately it keeps these kids engaged in school,” said Debi Pence-Meyenberg, executive director of America Scores Cleveland.

“I think this poetry really gave her a way to be free and express how she really felt,” said Fullerton School of Academics teacher Chenita Williams-Parr. “When you're writing poetry, there is no right or wrong answer, nobody’s judging you, you can really just express who you really are.”

