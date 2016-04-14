Quickens Loans Arena asks Beliebers to be patient

The folks over at Quicken Loans Arena are dealing with a bit of a playoff conflict in Cleveland between the Cavs and Justin Bieber.



These two couldn't get tickets for the Justin Bieber show, but are still huge fans. (Source: WOIO)

Officials with Quicken Loans Arena are working to solve a double booking at the arena after the playoff schedule released conflicts with an upcoming Justin Bieber concert.

On April 26, the Cavs play the Detroit Pistons, and that’s also the same day Justin Bieber is set to take the stage for his Purpose World Tour.

According to officials at Quicken Loans Arena the capacity for Bieber’s concert is around 16,000 people.

Paige Roderick said she tried to buy tickets to the concert, but they sold out too quickly.

“When I went to go they were gone,” said Roderick.

Marissa Mayne says she prefers attending the concert over the game.

“I like Justin Bieber, but I like the Cavs, but I think it would be way more fun than a Cavs game,” said Mayne.

The average playoff game produces a $3.6 million economic impact, according to officials.

However, Quicken Loans Arena says revenue or demand has nothing to do with the outcome.

Sources at The Q say that they have a contingency agreement with Bieber's people and they are working to figure it out.

It’s not clear if or when the concert will be rescheduled.

Officials with Quicken Loans Arena are advising Bieber fans with tickets to wait patiently as they work toward the proper arrangements.

