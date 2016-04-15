13 pets inside burning S. Euclid home

A fire broke out inside a South Euclid home at 1:11 a.m. on Friday.

The residents got out of the house and were not injured.

There were 13 animals in the home at the time of the fire, including 11 cats and two birds. Three of the cats were found alive and seven others were missing.

One cat and two birds died in the fire.

Firefighters said the blaze started in the back of the house. There was no immediate word on what caused the fire. They are investigating.

