Summit held to put ex-cons to work

A Solon business leader is encouraging others to hire ex-convicts ahead of the first Northeast Ohio Re-Entry Business Summit to be held Friday.

A Solon business leader is encouraging others to hire ex-convicts ahead of the first Northeast Ohio Re-Entry Business Summit to be held Friday.

City and business leaders held the first-ever Northeast Ohio Re-entry Business Summit Friday, April 15.

The summit brought together leaders and about 300 businesses to discuss the benefits of hiring citizens who are re-entering the workforce after imprisonment.

Steve Miller is the CEO of Millwood Inc. located in Solon. He said that his company routinely hires ex-convicts and it's part of an ongoing initiative.

"Issues come with life and it doesn't matter where you come from," said Miller.

Milled said he wants to encourage other leaders to consider hiring those re-entering the workforce.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.