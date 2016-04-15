PHOTOS: Cleveland Subway robbed at gunpoint

Two suspects robbed a Subway at gunpoint at 3494 W. 25th Street, police said.

The suspects jumped the counter and pulled a gun on an employee, crouched in a corner.

The two took an undetermined amount of money from the register and a change jar.

Surveillance video captured the thieves in action. Both were wearing masks. Police have released the surveillance photos.

If anyone knows anything about this crime, please contact Detective Janet Murphy at 216-623-5218 or e-mail at JMurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us.

