Man charged after allegedly driving drunk, hitting student

Fairview Park police are investigating after a female student was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of the Fairview Park high school.

David Powloski, the man accused of driving drunk and hitting a Fairview High School student, was in court Friday charged with aggravated vehicular assault.

Powlowski, 60, is accused of hitting the student outside of Fairview High School’s gym Thursday. He also faces charges of operating a vehicle under the influence or OVI.

He appeared in Rocky River Municipal Court, but did not have an attorney. His arraignment was continued until Monday at 8:30 a.m.

Powlowski told Judge Andrea Donna Congeni Fitzsimmons he is indigent and has been on Social Security/disability for eight years. When asked, he said he was at the high school Thursday to pick up his nieces from school.

Police told the judge that this is Powlowski’s first drunk driving charge. He faces a felony with a maximum of four years in prison. Judge Fitzsimmons told Powlowski he couldn’t drive a vehicle if he was released from jail, and at first he didn’t seem to understand.

“Well ma'am,” said Powlowski. “I have medical appointments all week, I have medications I’m able to pick up, I take my wife to work in the morning so I can have the car and pick her up in the evening. I take my nieces to school in the morning and pick them up after school.”

Judge Fitzsimmons interrupted him to say, “Mr. Powlowski, you may not drive a vehicle. You are ordered not to drive a vehicle.”

Powlowski is sick with diabetes and congestive heart failure and an unnamed Fairview police officer told the judge that jail might not be the best place for him.

“He does have an extensive medical history and concerns that may need to be addressed here in the short term. I think he needs to be in a hospital

or medical facility as opposed to our jail,” said the officer.

Students and friends were shocked to hear the driver was allegedly drunk.

Police said Powlowski showed signs of alcohol use, was given a breathalyzer and registered a blood-alcohol content of .177.

Friends and family have identified the victim as high school senior Morgan Smith. They said she is expected to be released from Fairview Hospital in a couple of days.

Smith posted Friday morning to her Facebook page. She said she's in a lot of pain, but has no broken bones.

Smith is planning on attending Kent State this fall.

Judge Fitzsimmons ordered Powlowski to wear an ankle monitor that tracks alcohol use if he is out of a medical facility. She said if he drinks he will be put in jail with no bail.

