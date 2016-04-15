Trial starts for accused serial killer, Michael Madison

Michael Madison goes on trial in the death of 3 women in East Cleveland. (Source: WOIO)

Opening statements begin Friday in the Michael Madison trial. He is accused of murdering Shetisha Sheeley, Angela Deskins and Shirellda Terry whose bodies were found in July 2013 in East Cleveland.

Police found the first victim on July 19, 2013 after answering a complaint about odors coming from an East Cleveland garage. Two more bodies were discovered the following day. All three were wrapped in plastic bags.

On that same day, Madison was arrested at his mother's home after a two-hour standoff with police.

Madison's attorneys appealed to the Court of Appeals after a psychologist working for prosecutors interviewed him for three hours, but their appeal was denied.

Jury selection has been going on for more than a week.

Madison faces the death penalty if convicted.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.