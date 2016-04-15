Report: Manziel caused $32,000 in damages to rented L.A. home - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Report: Manziel caused $32,000 in damages to rented L.A. home

Aerial view of the Johnny Manziel rental property in relation to Kathy Griffin's home. (Source: Google Maps) Aerial view of the Johnny Manziel rental property in relation to Kathy Griffin's home. (Source: Google Maps)
Johnny Manziel pictured in Dec. 2013 (Source: AP Images) Johnny Manziel pictured in Dec. 2013 (Source: AP Images)
Former Cleveland Browns quarterback, Johnny Manziel is at it again. 

The former college standout and Heisman trophy winner is accused of trashing a multi-million dollar Los Angeles home, according to Page Six. 

The Cleveland Browns released Manziel, 23, from the team March 11. Since then Manziel has had his share of headlines in the celebrity blogs and websites.  

According to TMZ.com, Manziel was a passenger in a car in an alleged hit and run and was picked up after the crash by Josh Gordon, suspended Cleveland Browns wide receiver. No charges have been filed. 

April 13 Johnny Manziel's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told the troubled quarterback to seek help or he will no longer represent him. According to ESPN.com, Rosenhaus has asked Manziel to seek treatment within five days, saying: "I hope he gets the help he needs, and if he does, then I will continue to represent him."

Also pending for the troubled star, a possible indictment in a Jan. 30 fight with his ex-girlfriend Colleen Crowley.

A grand jury in Dallas County wrapped up its term in March without hearing the assault case. 

TIMELINE 

  • 1/05/15
  • 2/02/15
    • Johnny Manziel enters rehab treatment. His family released this statement: "Johnny knows there are areas he needs to improve on to help him be a better family member, friend and teammate, so he decided to take this step in his life during the off season. On behalf of Johnny and his family, we're asking for privacy until he rejoins the team in Cleveland.” Click here for full story
  • 4/19/15
  • 6/17/15
  • 10/05/15
  • 10/12/15
  • 10/16/15
  • 10/16/15
    • The same day he gets the puppy police announce that no charges will be filed in the domestic incident. Click here for full story.
  • 10/19/15
    • Video and the 9-1-1 call from Johnny Manziel's traffic stop are released to the public. Full story here.
  • 10/28/15
    • Johnny Manziel has 'imminent' meeting with NFL investigators resulting from the domestic incident. Full story here.  
  • 10/29/15
  • 11/17
    • NFL announces that they won't discipline Manziel over public argument with girlfriend. Full story here.
  • 11/17/15
    • Manziel is named the starting quarterback for the remainder of the Browns' season. Full story here
  • 11/23/15
    • Manziel responds to video of him partying that surfaces. Full story here
  • 11/24/15 
  • 12/07/15 
    • Manziel is once again named the starting quarterback. Full story here.  
  • 12/28/15 
  • 1/2/16-1/3/16 
    • Johnny is spotted at a Vegas nightclub sporting a blonde wig and sunglasses. He is reported to have introduced himself as Billy. Full story here. 
  • 1/30/16
    • Manziel was involved in an altercation with his girlfriend in Fort Worth Texas. No arrest was made. Full story here.

