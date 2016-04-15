Report: Manziel caused $32,000 in damages to rented L.A. home

Johnny Manziel will have to wait a little longer find out whether or not he'll be indicted for a January 30 fight with his ex-girlfriend Colleen Crowley.

A video of the former Browns quarterback, Johnny Manziel is still trending. In the video, Manziel said he's living with Denver Broncos linebacker and former college teammate Von Miller.

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback, Johnny Manziel is at it again.

The former college standout and Heisman trophy winner is accused of trashing a multi-million dollar Los Angeles home, according to Page Six.

The Cleveland Browns released Manziel, 23, from the team March 11. Since then Manziel has had his share of headlines in the celebrity blogs and websites.

According to TMZ.com, Manziel was a passenger in a car in an alleged hit and run and was picked up after the crash by Josh Gordon, suspended Cleveland Browns wide receiver. No charges have been filed.



April 13 Johnny Manziel's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told the troubled quarterback to seek help or he will no longer represent him. According to ESPN.com, Rosenhaus has asked Manziel to seek treatment within five days, saying: "I hope he gets the help he needs, and if he does, then I will continue to represent him."

Also pending for the troubled star, a possible indictment in a Jan. 30 fight with his ex-girlfriend Colleen Crowley.

A grand jury in Dallas County wrapped up its term in March without hearing the assault case.

TIMELINE

