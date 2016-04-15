VIDEO| Truck smashes into 7-Eleven in Parma, 4 swipe ATM

Truck crashed into 7-Eleven and ATM was stolen. (Source: WOIO)

Police have released surveillance video from a Parma smash and grab.

The driver of a truck smashed into a 7-Eleven in Parma on Brookpark Road Tuesday, April 13. The crash happened at approximately 4:30 a.m.

The driver of a white panel truck with tinted windows smashed into the business and got away with the ATM. At least four people helped to haul away the ATM.

These machines usually weigh 150 to 200 pounds.

The clerk was in the business at the time. No one was hurt.

Police are still looking for the suspects.

