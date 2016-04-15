Death from ruptured testicle leads to murder charge

CLEVELAND (AP) - An Ohio man accused of kicking another man in his testicles during a 2013 robbery has been charged with murder in the injured man's death following a gangrene infection.

A grand jury in Cleveland this week indicted 58-year-old Jackie Pierce on charges of murder, felonious assault and robbery in the 2013 death of Willie Cannon.

Police report Pierce demanded money from Cannon on May 11, 2013, repeatedly kicked Cannon in the testicles when he refused and then took money from Cannon's pocket.

Authorities say the kick ruptured Cannon's testicle, which developed the infection. Cannon died June 8, 2013. Court records don't list an attorney who could comment on Pierce's behalf.

A message was left for police seeking comment about Pierce's whereabouts and the delay in seeking charges.

