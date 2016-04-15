Pros. considering charges for father's stranger danger test

Westlake police are commending two teens for their actions and their father may face charges for his.

A 46-year-old father put his 14 and 16-year-old sons to a stranger danger test on April 14 at 4:05 p.m.

He had a Cleveland Heights friend, 45, go to his house, knock and asked to be let in. The boys let the man in, according to police.

While there, the friend pretended to be an ex-con who was owed money by the father and made physical threats.

The boys got out of the home by jumping out of a second floor window and used a neighbor's phone to call 911, police said. One boy suffered a minor scrape.

Officers responded, only to find out the whole thing was a charade. According to police, the dad refused to acknowledge causing emotional harm to his sons and referred to their actions as an "epic fail."

Both boys were commended by the responding officers for escaping the home. The city prosecutor will consider child endangering charges against both adults.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.