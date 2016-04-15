Alley Cat: Instructions for shucking oysters

19 Action News Reporter Jen Picciano is taking you inside the kitchens of Cleveland's favorite restaurants in her new segment, Cleveland Cooks.

SLIDESHOW: Behind the scenes of Cleveland Cooks

Instructions for shucking an oyster

1-scrub oysters with a bush to remove ocean sediment?

2-on a clean work surface place the oyster flat side up on a clean kitchen towel

3-using an oyster knife (look for one online.)

Insert in the hinge of the oyster and rock the knife back and forth to pop the shell, once popped run the knife along the top of the shell to release the top shell discard top shell, run the knife along the bottom of the shell to release the oyster from the shell keeping the oyster and as much of the oyster liqueur in the shell as possible?

Now repeat?

Mignonette sauce

1/2 cup red wine vinegar

4 turns fresh cracked black pepper

1 teaspoon minced chives

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon sugar

Mix all well serve with freshly shucked oysters

Baked oysters?

Dozen oysters shucked on the half shell lined up on a sheet tray (use rock salt or kosher salt to help the oysters from wobbling around)

1 stick butter melted

1-2 tablespoons old bay (your taste) added to melted butter

Preheat your broiler?

Spoon half the old bay butter over the oysters and broil for about 5-6 minutes just until the edges begin to curl up

Serve on the half shell the remaining?butter and cocktail sauce?