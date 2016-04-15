Cavaliers guard Mo Williams out for Game 1

The Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Detroit Pistons Sunday for Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at the Q.

The team will be without Cavaliers guard Mo Williams.

Williams' knee problems will bench him for Game 1 against the Detroit Pistons.

Williams recently received additional evaluation of his left knee in New York from Dr. David Altcheck. The guard is currently undergoing a treatment and rehabilitation process, according to the team.

His status for Game Two of the series, which is Wednesday night at the Q will be updated early next week.

