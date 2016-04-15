ME identifies man in fatal fall outside convention center

Authorities say a man fell from here to his death outside of the Cleveland Convention Center. (Source: WOIO)

On Saturday, April 16, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the man who fell to his death on Friday from an overlook outside the Cleveland Convention Center.

His name is Davor Novak, 35, of Willowick, Ohio.

Cleveland City Hall confirmed Novak's death after he fell over the ledge on the north side of Mall C, north of Lakeside Avenue, just before noon.

He was transported to Metro Health in critical condition and later died.

Authorities say at this time his fall appears to be accidental.

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office is leading an investigation into the incident.

