Carl Monday looks for answers in Westlake HS assault

Carl Monday spent the day searching for answers after a bathroom fight left one student seriously injured, and raised serious questions about the student who allegedly beat him. 18-year-old Deandrew Smith, now facing felonious assault charges, is also facing earlier charges of rape and kidnapping.

So how was the student allowed to remain in the classroom? Why didn’t school officials do more to stop him? And why weren’t parents told about it?

Monday went to both the Westlake Board of Education building and Westlake High School for answers to those questions. Nobody could comment on the matter. However, a spokesperson for the district did share a copy of their legal policy on such matters. In short, it says all students are entitled to an education, even one charged with rape.

It goes on to say that any student, 16 or older, may be permanently excluded from the district if convicted of rape, or other serious crimes, including murder and aggravated assault. But only if the expulsion is recommended by the local superintendent, approved by the local school board, and the state superintendent. So it appears, each school system has a lot of leeway.

There is no better example than Steubenville, Ohio. In a case that made national headlines, two students were convicted of raping a young teenage girl, and recording it on video. One of the students served time, and later returned to Steubenville High School. He even rejoined the football team.

Friday, at Westlake High School, Monday was told there was an increased police presence after the bathroom brawl. Court records obtained by Cleveland 19 News show that the fight was no routine shoving match. Police say Deandrew Smith slammed the other student onto the concrete bathroom floor, fracturing his victim’s skull, causing bleeding on the brain.

The family of the victim released a statement on Friday night:

While we are devastated by the life-threatening injuries that our son sustained, we now remain focused on his recovery. We send our children to school with the hope that they not only feel safe but they are kept out of harms way. It is our hope that the Westlake city schools not only appropriately address the situation with our son, but re-examine the policy which allowed an adult with a record to have access to our kids. We extend our gratitude to the physicians, nurses and medical staff at MetroHealth medical center, as well as the community at large for their support during this difficult time.

