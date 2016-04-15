The Q rolls out an All-Star menu for the playoffs

Potato wedges are among the new food options rolling out just in time for the playoffs. (Source: WOIO)

The Cleveland Cavaliers' chefs are cooking up something great for the fans.

Quicken Loans Arena and Aramark Food Service are rolling out the All-Star Menu in the Launch Test Kitchen, just in time for the Cavs' first playoff game.

Executive Chef Joseph Bachman says these new items came directly from the fans.

"We actually tracked it through the season, talked to some locals, our guests here as well and created just a blend of specialties that the chefs have done all season long,” he said.

Three local chefs are dishing out the goods: Chef Fabio Salerno from Lago and TownHall, Chef Matt Mytro from Flour and Chef Karen Small from The Flying Fig.

Here's some of what's on the menu: hashtag meatballer, potato wedges, popcorn shrimp, chicken Parmesan panini, Polish sausage and peppers, charred broccoli Caesar salad, flatbread, brisket nachos and warm Ohio apple crisp with Mitchell's ice cream.

There are still the oldies but goodies there if that's what you like. The chefs say the goal is to offer the fans something new and make this an experience.

A spokesperson for The Q tells Cleveland 19 that Cleveland is the first NBA city to offer this many options.

The first game is Sunday. You can find the Launch Test Kitchen in section 126 at The Q.

