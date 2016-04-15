Mother of 8 achieves her New Year's resolution and more

We introduced you to Amanda Alton four months ago.

"Mom, what Benny. Ok. Gabby can you get Ben some milk please," said Amanda Alton.

That was before the nurse with eight kids -- three from a previous marriage, three step children and two other kids with her husband John -- started her intense training and diet to enter bikini bodybuilding portion of the NPC Ohio State Championship.

Back in December, the busy mom told us this was more than just a New Year's resolution. It was a way of stepping out of the box.

"I really want to do something to challenge myself that's kind of me and only for me that takes me a part away from all the errands. The 20 loads of laundry a week I do, and the numerous meals I cook," said Alton.

Amanda changed her diet: no sugar, no salt, no additives for several months. She told us getting into a bikini was the part that terrified her.

Amanda did an intense weight lifting cardio program six to seven days a week, working out at Titans Gym in Mentor.

Fast forward four months later and the mom and step-mom transformed her body. She took the stage at the Public Auditorium in downtown Cleveland.

"I went into this with zero expectations other than can I do it," explained Alton.

Amanda walked away with two trophies in her division placing third and fourth, beating out more than a dozen competitors.

"It was complete validation that all that hard work was worth it. That it was actually going somewhere that it meant something. it was more that just me trying to convince myself that i was working hard," said Alton.

Working hard to achieve a goal -- this mom has a message for other moms to challenge yourself, no matter what it may be, to step outside their comfort zone. Step outside the box.

"It is very important as a mom to make sure that you still have something that you can identify with." said Alton.

Alton is now being sponsored by a gym. She says she will continue to workout and has plans of entering another competition in the fall.

