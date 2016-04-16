Councilman Reed, police donate Little League equipment

Councilman Zack Reed joined Cleveland Police Saturday to donate baseball equipment to a little league program.



Councilman Reed and Captain Keith Sulzer gathered Saturday, April 16, outside Dave's Supermarket in the Lee-Harvard Shopping Center.



Players and coaches from the B-Buzz Little League teams received equipment, which included bats, balls, mitts and batters' helmets.

The equipment was donated by the Police Athletic League and the Cleveland Police Foundation.



As a child Councilman Reed grew up in the Mount Pleasant area and played in the B-Buzz League in the Lee-Harvard neighborhood.

"Little league baseball taught me discipline and teamwork, which are very important skills for growing up," said Councilman Reed. "As an adult and a public official, I continue to use those skills."



The B-Buzz League got its name because it was established by a beekeeper in the Lee-Harvard community back in the 1950s.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.