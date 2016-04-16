Driver pilots car into relative's Seven Hills home

A crew puts up shoring to keep a house structurally sound after a relative drove a car through the front of it. (Source: WOIO)

A driver meant to stop, and instead ended up in the living room of a relative's home.

Seven Hills Fire officials say the accident happened around 2 p.m. Saturday at a home on Beacon Hill Court. The driver, a relative of the homeowners, got the gas and brake pedals confused and drove into the front of the home.

No one inside was hurt. The driver had minor injuries but did not have to be taken to the hospital.

The car has been removed, and crews put up shoring to make sure the house is structurally sound. The residents will not be displaced.

