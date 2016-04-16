Two arrested in Eastlake robbery of 74-year-old woman

Two people were arrested by Eastlake Police on April 10 after a 74-year-old woman was robbed in a parking lot.

Kristin Anderson, 34, of Eastlake and Marcus Johnson, 30, of Willowick were taken into custody on separate charges.

Authorities say the victim was shopping and approaching her vehicle, where she placed her purse in the front seat before proceeding to the trunk to unload her cart. In a flash, a man ran past her, opened the door and grabbed her purse.

The victim tried to fight for her possession, but was pushed to the ground during the struggle.

Police checked nearby streets after gaining a vehicle description from security camera footage of the crime. They found the vehicle on E. 332nd, parked and occupied by Anderson. She was arrested and charged with robbery, along with possession of suspected heroin and crack.

A short time later, officers found Johnson on Vine Street near E. 343rd. He was arrested and charged with robbery and misuse of a credit card.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.