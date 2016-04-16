Family of injured Westlake HS student haunted by attack

Tiffany Papadorotheou says she's haunted by the video of her 17-year-old nephew being brutally attacked by another student at Westlake High School Tuesday.

"I've seen the video and I can't believe that he's alive," she said. "It's very horrific and I can't get it out of my head."

Police say 18-year-old Deandrew Smith attacked him inside of a bathroom. Papadorotheou says the boys and their friends didn't get along, and when her nephew walked into the bathroom, Smith cornered him.

Papadorotheou described the video students caught on their phones.

"Deandrew puffs up...and slams his head a second time," she said.

Papadorotheou said her nephew hit the ground so hard, he fractured his skull.

"He's got a lot of recovery ahead of him," she said. "We don't know the long term effects yet."

Papadorotheou said a school nurse evaluated her nephew, but officials didn't call 911. Instead, family members took him to the hospital.

"We're very upset...they made some poor decisions," she said.

Smith also has a juvenile record. He's been charged with rape and kidnapping stemming from another case.

"They have some questions to answer and they have some explaining to do," Papadorotheou said.

Papadorotheou says her close-knit family is coming together while her nephew heals, but they're concerned for the safety of other students if Smith returns.

"We want to make sure this doesn't happen again, to anybody else," Papadorotheou said.

