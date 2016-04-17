Two families displaced after W. 46th St. home explosion

The Red Cross is helping two families after a home exploded at 3591 W. 46th Street, near Fulton.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

A man who lives there says he had just gone out into his backyard when he heard a loud boom.

Officials say the house was shaken from its foundation and the explosion damaged homes on both sides.

Fortunately no one in any of the homes was hurt.

Residents in the home that exploded and the home to the right have not been cleared to go back inside.

The American Red Cross is assisting a total of seven people.

At this time there is no known cause of the blast.

Cleveland Public Power, Dominion East Ohio Gas and the Cleveland Water Department have shut off all utilities at the home and demolition is scheduled to take place Monday morning.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

