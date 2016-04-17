Businesses looking forward to scoring big with Cavs, Indians double feature

The clock barely struck ten on Sunday morning, and already Cavs and Indians fans were hitting the pavement downtown.

It's a Cleveland sports fans dream come true. You could have potentially made plans to go to both the Indians game at 1:10, and then head over to the Cavs playoff game at 3:30 - if you were lucky enough to score tickets.

"I may go to both. I did that years ago," said Richard Boyd of Cleveland.

It's goes without saying downtown businesses are winning with both teams - especially when fans are just looking for somewhere to watch the game.

"Being so close to both stadiums. People walk past the bar all the time. Everybody is just trying to get a seat to watch the game or go to the game. So, yeah, I'm excited," said Skip Streeter, a bartender at A.J. Rocco's.

Quite a few fans traveled from other cities to take in one of the games. Another score for downtown.

"It's a very young group of people, and everything is within walking distance. We just love the way the city is set up. We love coming here," said Brett Frank of Buffalo, New York.

As the gates opened at Progressive Field, fans were still wearing Cavs hats and t-shirts showing that they are "all in."

There's an energy in the air and a feeling that things are about to get smoking hot in the '216' as in the Cavs new playoff logo.

"Right now we are so blessed. Everyone has just got to take advantage of it and work. Between the Indians, the Cavs, the RNC - everything is rolling. Let's go. All in!!" added Jeff Burson owner of the Huron Point Tavern downtown.

